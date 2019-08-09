JCPS opens hotline for transportation questions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is reopening its hotline to answer any transportation-related questions before the start of school.
Parents can call 485-RIDE starting Monday to speak to a JCPS team member to get answers about their child’s bus number and find bus stop locations close to their home. The JCPS Bus Finder is another important tool that families can use for updates on times, stops, and bus numbers.
The transportation hotline, 485-RIDE, will be open at the following times:
- Monday, Aug. 12: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 13: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 14: 6 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
- Thursday, Aug. 15: 7 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
- Friday, Aug. 16: 7 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
For help year-round, families can call JCPS’ customer service helpline, 313-HELP, for answers to school and district-related questions. This helpline will be open Monday to Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM throughout the school year.
Families that call their child’s school after the school day ends and get a recording during the first week of school can press "0″ to get through to the main office line. JCPS said that school personnel will be manning phones until students are home.
Find a full rundown of other important information in the back-to-school section of JCPS’ website.
