LMPD celebrates 38 employees who are being promoted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an exciting day for some hardworking Louisville Metro Police Department employees.
Friday, there was a ceremony to honor those who are getting promotions.
“One of my favorite duties is being able to promote people. This is a great day and I truly enjoy it. Today we get the honor of watching 38 people being promoted have their hard work recognized," Chief Steve Conrad said. "We have both sworn personnel and civilian employees that are being promoted - the hard work that people have put in to earn the opportunity to be promoted.”
The ceremony took place in the Mayor’s Gallery at Metro Hall.
