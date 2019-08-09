Louisville’s catholic school teachers look ahead at upcoming school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers gathered to reflect on this upcoming school year for Louisville’s catholic schools.
There are 40 catholic elementary schools and nine high schools in the archdiocese, 700 teachers from those schools came together Friday.
They held mass together and looked ahead to the school year.
“We’re gathered here at St Michael’s Church today to really celebrate and kick off a new school year. And more importantly we’re here to really thank our teachers and celebrate their ministry of catholic education,” Leisa Schulz, superintendent, said.
Friday’s theme was “a time for shaping," there were also awards given to teachers who inspire outstanding student achievement.
More than 19,000 students attend catholic schools in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.