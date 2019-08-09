Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Breckinridge County identified

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The man wounded in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Breckinridge County has died.
The incident involving Kevin D. Jenkins, 52, of Leitchfield, took place at approximately 5:46 p.m. local time, near the intersection of State Highways 259 and 737, near the Grayson County line. The exact address was 181 Ballman Lane, according to KSP.
Police had received a call about the need for a welfare check at the home earlier in the afternoon, but Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp said his team wasn’t able to make contact with Jenkins. A second call came in later, prompting the shots-fired incident.
A deputy and three troopers responded.
A release from KSP on Friday afternoon revealed Jenkins was reported to be intoxicated and made statements concerning harming himself and others. Jenkins refused to come out of the residence, according to police, and when deputies entered they located him with a firearm. Police said he refused verbal commands to put the weapon down and then pointed the firearm at the officers. That’s when one trooper fired his weapon, shooting Jenkins.
Jenkins was initially treated by EMS, then flown to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
An autopsy is pending.
None of the responding officers were injured. The trooper involved in the incident was placed on paid administrative leave for two weeks, according to KSP.
