Man & woman shot at Clara Ave. convenience store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman were shot at a convenience store in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
MetroSafe said a shooting was reported at The Quick Shop Food Mart in the 1300 block of on Clara Avenue, just off Taylor Boulevard. shortly after 6:00 a.m.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the male victim appears to have non-life threatening injures, but the female victim is in critical condition and is believed to be pregnant.
No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (574-5673).
