Mercy Academy held mandatory CPR class for teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mercy is ensuring every student is safe in the classroom and at school events.
That was the goal of a CPR class at Mercy Academy, on Fegenbush Lane, Friday.
Teachers and staff learned skills so they are prepared when it matters most.
“I know as a mother of two daughters it would be my expectation that every faculty member that came in contact with my daughter would be able to be able to help her in the event of an emergency," Sarah Peace, Mercy Academy principal, said. ”It would put my mind at ease as a parent, but it would also just as a community member, to be at an event whether it’s at Mercy or somewhere else. Know we can provide that service is really beneficial."
Friday was a second round of mandatory training at the school.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.