Metro Council passes pedestrian safety rules; some say there are unintended consequences

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Proponents claim a new Metro Louisville rule may save lives, but some critics said it's directed at the city's panhandling issue and has unintended consequences.
A Louisville Metro Council ordinance passed Thursday prohibits pedestrians from crossing major roads at any place other than a crosswalk, if there is one available, and makes it so people can’t approach vehicles, which some say targets panhandlers.
“I hope we will make it safer for pedestrians, both drivers and pedestrians,” Pat Mulvihill, (D) Metro Council District 10, said.
Council Democrats were split, but ultimately approved the ordinance with a total vote count of 17-7.
Councilman Brandon Coan, who voted against the ordinance, said it’s too broad and makes it against the rules for people to stop in park-like areas designed for them to use.
“There’s the Highlands Island over at Baxter and Winter, which is sort of a public green space,” Coan said.
The spot Coan referenced has a water fountain and historic marker detailing the area’s past.
Some are concerned people would be fined for using the fountain or reading the plaque because the ordinance states pedestrians can’t be in the area unless they’re in the process of crossing.
“It’s done in such a manner that there are no exceptions for that type of activity,” Corey Shapiro, ACLU of Kentucky Legal Director, said.
When asked if the ordinance would actually be enforced in park-like areas designed for people, Mulvihill said, in some cases, it would.
“If it meets the definition, then it has to be enforced,” Mulvihill said. “No matter where it is. Now, if we find this is a problem, we can always go back and tweak the law.”
Coan said an amendment was passed to specifically address this problem with one roadway in his district, but other issues still exist.
Shapiro said the ordinance may make things tougher for homeless people panhandling and getting fined, instead of fixing the root cause of the poverty some face.
Some said Metro Council listened to their concerns.
A representative from the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council said it’s not for or against the ordinance, after changes were made regarding protesters near roadways, but free speech concerns are still present in the rule.
The law states that if there is no crosswalk, people can only cross at an intersection with a traffic control signal, like a stop light.
If that’s not present, then, they have to cross at an intersection instead of farther down a road away from one.
