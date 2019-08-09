The New Dixie Highway project should be complete by December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly two years after construction relief is finally on the way for drivers on Dixie Highway.
Major construction on the New Dixie Highway project is on schedule to wrap up in December.
There was open house Thursday night, about a major component of the $35 million project, the bus rapid transit line. The technology gives TARC buses priority at stop lights.
“They do not have their own exclusive lane, but they do get some priority so they are able to more rapidly go up and down Dixie Highway,” Tammy Markert, transportation planner supervisor, said.
The city is doing a planning study on how to get people to Dixie.
As for the New Dixie Highway Project, right now crews are working on medians that are designed to prevent mid-block left turns.
