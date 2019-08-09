New Shelby County school won’t be ready for classes

(WAVE) - The brand new school in Shelby County everyone’s been looking forward to is not going to be ready for the start of classes, and it’s not even close.
For the first month, all the students who were supposed to attend the Marnel C. Moorman School will be spread out in a contingency plan that was hatched when all that rain kept falling this winter, hindering construction.
The students will be spread out through Southside and Clear Creek elementary schools, as well as Collins High School.
The week before Moorman is ready to occupy, the district will organize field trips for students to get familiar with their new school when it’s ready.
