Officer-involved shooting reported in Breckinridge County

LOUISVILLE Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to an officer-invoved shooting in Breckinridge County, near the Grayson County line.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the incident took place at approximately 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Highways 259 and 737.
A police dispatcher received a report about a suicidal person at that location, and when officers arrived, at least one shot was fired. It’s not clear who fired, but the subject reportedly was being treated by EMS. It was unclear if that person was going to be flown by medical helicopter for further treatment. All law-enforcement officers at the scene were reported to be OK.
The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.
WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene.
