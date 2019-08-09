Paristown Pointe neighbors express criticism, concerns with Urban Government Center project

The city chose them to develop the parking lot area in 2017, which was set to be the first part of a larger development for the entire Urban Government Center. But the property was already under a prior lease agreement with the Paristown Preservation Trust. That group planned to use the space as a parking lot for the Kentucky Center’s upcoming music venue. Last month, the city settled with Marian for $650,000 - a quarter of that being tax payer dollars. That money will cover Marian’s costs in improving the property, while plans for the parking lot move forward.