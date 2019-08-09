2 pedestrians struck in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after two pedestrians were hit in downtown Louisville.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. of a pedestrian-involved accident near the area of 2nd and Market Streets.
Once on scene, crews found two pedestrians were hit. They were both taken to University Hospital for treatment and their conditions are unknown.
LMPD said a preliminary investigation revealed two women were crossing the street when the driver of a Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way and hit them.
One woman is in critical condition, the other’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
