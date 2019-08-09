Protesters demand action from McConnell

“I still carry with me today the sound of those pops like balloons or firecrackers, but so much worse, ringing out in that lobby,” recalled Home. “I still carry the sound of anguish from my hurt classmates and the sight of red blood on a white tile floor. I remember lying on that cold tile floor, touching the side of my head, pulling my hand back down and seeing blood, my blood on my finger tips and I realized then I had been shot in the head. I remember saying what I thought would be my final prayer and readying myself to die at 14 years old.”