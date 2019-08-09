The Ronald McDonald House received $9,000 in donations on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives supported children and families by delivering donations to the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville and Lexington.
Throughout the month of July co-op employees gathered the donations in a “Give a Smile” campaign.
“The houses again provide an opportunity and a refuge for families that are really struggling," Joe Settles, with Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, said. "Our members are folks that stay here quite often, and just an opportunity to serve those members that are staying here at the home - they are going through a difficult time with their family, with their kids. It’s just a great opportunity for us as well as the co-op.”
The co-ops delivered goods and $9,000 in donations on Friday.
