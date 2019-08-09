The Salvation Army is helping community members pursue cooking as a career path

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ten weeks ago, 13 men and women began a journey to pursue a passion for cooking.
Friday, those students graduated from the Salvation Army’s chefs for success culinary arts training program.
Each student has their own story, but a common love for cooking.
“The experience was absolutely amazing and when I say amazing, I mean amazing. It has changed my life. It’s changed me at home, cooking at home, the kids are now interested in vegetables because I cook them with flavor instead of seasoning," India Byers, a culinary program graduate, said. "It has changed my business. I’ve already been getting booked for business and I’ve used some of the dishes I’ve learned in class and incorporated them in my catering business. So it’s just changed my life.”
The program is free for the students and was developed in 2005 to provide a career path to help people get out of poverty.
