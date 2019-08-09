State backlog in child welfare cases felt at St Joe’s

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – As the St. Joseph Children’s Home (St Joe’s) celebrates its 170th annual picnic, administrators are feeling the impact of a tremendous backlog in child welfare cases.
“Ideally a child should be here about a year,” St Joes CEO Grace Akers said. “What we're seeing now is that we have some kids who have been here much longer. We have a boy who's been here five years. And that is far too long for a child to live in residential.”
An ongoing WAVE 3 News investigation recently revealed social workers who should be handling 18 cases at a time, in Jefferson County, are sometimes covering 200 or more. Social workers told WAVE 3 News this leads to delays in the handling of individual cases and high turnover among case workers.
The St Joe’s residential facility is at capacity with 48 children, ages 5 to 16, living there full time. Akers said the backlog of cases deprives the children of what they need most, a plan for their future.
“They have to know if they're going to be in a foster family, if they're going to go back home, if they're going to live with an adoptive family,” Akers said. “ It creates a lot of stress on kids.”
Foster families feel the stress too. Greg and Valerie Buccola first signed up to be foster parents at the St Joe’s Picnic in 2013. So far they have fostered 20 children and adopted two pairs of siblings.
“Just with one case, one set of children,” Valerie Buccola said, “we've probably had three or four different social workers in a year and a half.”
Social workers quit so often, the Buccolas sometimes have trouble getting answers to simple questions about health care and court dates.
“Nobody wins then,” Greg Buccola said. “Because nobody knows their situation but the kids.”
Some children have had 15 to 20 stops in different homes before landing at St Joes.
Akers said children forced into a system of uncertainty find it hard to trust the families and adults who are trying to help them.
