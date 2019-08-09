UPDATE: Man shot by law enforcement in Breckinridge County dies

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The man wounded in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Breckinridge County has died.
The incident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. local time, near the intersection of State Highways 259 and 737, near the Grayson County line.
Police had received a call about the need for a welfare check at the home earlier in the afternoon, but Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp said his team wasn’t able to make contact with the person. A second call came in later, prompting the shots-fired incident.
A deputy and three troopers had responded.
The person who was shot was initially treated by EMS, then was rushed to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
None of the responding officers was injured.
the name of the victim has not been released.
