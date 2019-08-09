Victims killed in early morning crash in Scott County, Indiana identified

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An early morning crash of a SUV in Scott County, Indiana killed two men and three women. It happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the east side of Main Street, north of Scottsburg.
Sgt. Carey Huls, spokesman for the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post, said the SUV was the only vehicle involved. The SUV left the roadway and overturned multiple times throwing the five killed from the vehicle, according to Huls.
Two others in the SUV, a man and a woman, survived the crash and were flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Huls said none of the seven people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
Four of the five victims were identified Friday afternoon. Police say they are Jeremiah James Akers, 18, Christopher Paul Dry, 18, Wandella Marie Brown, 22, and Elizabeth Michelle Wagner, 20. All four victims were from Indiana.
Brown is believed to be the driver of the vehicle. Adam Wayne Parker, 20, was flown to University Hospital for treatment, and it’s believed he was the owner of the vehicle.
Shelby Lynn Griffin, 21, of Texas was also flown to University Hospital to be treated.
ISP says this is a rural area, and the road is shut down as they investigate.
According to Huls, the crash scene covers a large area. Investigators will launch a drone to get an aerial view of the scene as they work to determine the cause of the crash.
