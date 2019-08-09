WAVE 3′s Miracle League telethon raises $35,002

WAVE 3 News Sunrise anchors Lauren Jones and Brian Shlonsky helped host the telethon from the field. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Becca Gibson | August 9, 2019 at 12:26 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 12:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to generous donations from across WAVE Country, the Miracle League of Louisville telethon was a smashing success.

The goal of $25,000 was exceeded, with the final amount raised totaling $35,002. The final two dollars was donated by one of the players.

Volunteers were at the studio answering phones and taking donations throughout Thursday.

The Miracle League is a baseball league designed for people of all abilities. The money raised through the telethon will go toward the group continuing their mission of inclusion.

The Miracle League is a baseball league designed for people of all abilities. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

“Can’t tell you the number of tears and emotions I’ve seen at just the pride of being able to sit on those bleachers over there and see a son being able to play sports and being able to have the sense of team, you know, with having a special need,” father Josh Abbott said.

The inaugural season just wrapped up at Fern Creek Park but a fall season is about to get started. Efforts are also underway to add accessible restrooms at the park and an accessible spray ground.

