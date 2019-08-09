WAVE 3′s Miracle League telethon raises $35,002

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to generous donations from across WAVE Country, the Miracle League of Louisville telethon was a smashing success.
The goal of $25,000 was exceeded, with the final amount raised totaling $35,002. The final two dollars was donated by one of the players.
Volunteers were at the studio answering phones and taking donations throughout Thursday.
The Miracle League is a baseball league designed for people of all abilities. The money raised through the telethon will go toward the group continuing their mission of inclusion.
“Can’t tell you the number of tears and emotions I’ve seen at just the pride of being able to sit on those bleachers over there and see a son being able to play sports and being able to have the sense of team, you know, with having a special need,” father Josh Abbott said.
The inaugural season just wrapped up at Fern Creek Park but a fall season is about to get started. Efforts are also underway to add accessible restrooms at the park and an accessible spray ground.
