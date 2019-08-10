Indiana man accused of orchestrating Alaska murder arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of orchestrating the murder of a woman in Alaska was arraigned Friday on murder charges.
Darin Schilmiller of New Salisbury is accused of pretending to be someone else online, then convincing an 18-year-old to murder her friend Cynthia Hoffman, 19. He apparently promised her $9 million.
Police said the teen followed through, recruiting a couple of friends to help, then sending Schilmiller photos of the crime.
In court Friday, KTUU in Anchorage reported the Hoffman family sat next to a photo of Cynthia. Her father was wearing a necklace containing her ashes. When asked what Cynthia would want to see, Timothy Hoffman says she would say - “get 'em daddy.”
“So when she says ‘Get him Daddy’ I’m gonna be out every court appearance,” Hoffman said. “I’m going to make sure the judge does his job. I would hopefully make sure that they get the full sentence. Because that boy needs to pay one way or another. And so does everybody else involved. They all need to pay.”
Schilmiller is also facing federal child pornography charges.
