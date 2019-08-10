ISP: Facebook tip leads to man’s arrest in connection to bank robbery

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested for his connection to Friday’s bank robbery after detectives received a tip on Facebook.
Indiana State Police arrested Jason Elliott, 44, of Ramsey, Indiana around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. ISP say they were called to the First Savings Bank in Marengo just after 5 p.m. EST on Friday.
According to troopers, Elliott entered the bank carrying a bag and demanded money from one of the bank tellers.
The news release from ISP says detectives got a tip on Facebook from someone, which helped them identify Elliott as the suspect. Detectives found Elliott at his home in Ramsey along with some of the money stolen from the bank in Marengo.
After investigating more, ISP determined Elliott allegedly committed another bank robbery on July 19 in Austin, Indiana.
The 44-year-old was taken to the Crawford County Jail for Robbery and Theft charges. Elliott is being held on bond.
