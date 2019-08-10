Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in connection to Valley Station standoff

Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in connection to Valley Station standoff
Jose Espinoza Jr. has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder in connection to standoff in Valley Station. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Berry Stockton and Becca Gibson | August 9, 2019 at 8:59 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 8:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD has released more details in a Thursday afternoon standoff in Valley Station, which includes an arrest.

An arrest report reveals police were at the home of Jose Espinosa Jr. at 13402 Snowden Way investigating a recent carjacking on Outer Loop. Police said Espinoza fired two shots while detectives were standing on the porch.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: SWAT situation off Dixie Highway ends peacefully

As officers took cover, police said he fired more rounds out of a second floor window, hitting a car that was shielding a detective.

But it didn’t end there.

The home on Snowden Way was surrounded by officers as the suspect and a hostage were inside.
The home on Snowden Way was surrounded by officers as the suspect and a hostage were inside. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Police said Espinoza called 911 to confess he shot at the cops and was claimed he was going to kill a hostage if officers tried to come inside. The other person inside the home was an elderly man, according to police. His relation to the suspect has not been released.

After a SWAT standoff lasting around two hours, Espinoza released the hostage and surrendered peacefully. He was taken to UofL Hospital for evaluation. He was taken into police custody just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to the arrest report.

No one was injured though the report states police did recover two guns from the property.

Espinoza has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and having a gun as a convicted felon. He’s expected to be arraigned on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.