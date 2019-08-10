Suspect wanted in connection to Indiana bank robbery

MARENGO, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Crawford County.
Police said the robbery happened at 5:17 p.m. Friday at First Savings Bank on 165 East SR 64 in Marengo. A white male entered the bank carrying a bag and demanded money from one of the tellers, according to ISP.
No weapon was displayed during the encounter, according to police, and no customers were in the bank at the time.
The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and took off on foot. Detectives believe he may have fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby.
Police described the suspect as a 5′9″ white male, 180 pounds with gray facial hair. He’s believed to be around 40 years old and was last seen in a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue t-shirt and blue cargo pants.
Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to contact Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441.
