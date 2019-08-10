UPDATE: Statewide AMBER Alert for 2 Indiana children canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A statewide AMBER Alert has been canceled for two young Indiana children.
The AMBER Alert was requested by the Hamlet, Ind. Police Department for Ayden Javier Mendez and Yulianna Rose Mendez.
Officials say they believe the children are in “extreme danger.”
Ayden is described as a seven-year-old Hispanic male, three feet tall, weighing 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it, and black shorts.
Yulianna is described as a three-year-old Hispanic female, two feet and six inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front, and turquoise shorts.
They were last seen Saturday at 1:37 a.m. in Hamlet, Ind.
The suspect is Francisco Javier Mendez, a 28-year-old male, five feed and six inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana licence place number LE5262.
