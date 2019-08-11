Dry weather offsets heavy rain, stunting 2019 sunflower crop

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Recent weather in the area has left many asking for rain, and so are some beautiful flowers people have made a tourist attraction in central Kentucky.
WAVE 3 News Meteorologists say our area has seen around 35 inches of rainfall so far this year. Most of that rain fell earlier in the growing season that’s putting sunflowers in a bit of a pinch, according to WKYT in Lexington. Growing the sunflowers has been really hard at Evans Orchard in Georgetown.
“It started out so great, you know, we had the rain, and just about four weeks ago it started to get hot and dry,” Kevin Evans said. “The babies were budding out about this high – at three or four foot – and we needed them to be at six. So, we caught a bit of rain last week, and that kind of perked them up, so they jumped up about five or six feet, but, it’s been a challenge.”
Sunflowers and dry weather don't make good partners. The plants prefer regular rainfall. The impact the dry spell has had is stunting the growth of the flowers.
While the sunflowers may be short, they are still standing strong. They are at the peak of their growing season right now, which means that their seeds will soon start to weigh them down.
WAVE 3 News Meteorologist say our next chance of rain is early this week but some will miss out.
