Family of Louisville murder victim refuses to let the case go cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a murder victim gathered in Jefferson Square Park Saturday to make sure his case is not forgotten.
It’s been two years since Richard Ford, 25, was shot in the head and now the case has officially gone cold.
On August 10, 2017, Ford and another man were shot at an apartment complex off Preston Highway. They drove three miles to a motel for help. Ford was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
Even though LMPD considers the case cold, Ford’s family isn’t giving up hope.
It’s a loss Stephanie Williams says never gets any easier to face.
“It seems like it just happened yesterday,” said Williams. “I still have that gut feeling when I got the call two years ago on this day.”
A call telling Williams her son had died at the hospital after being shot in the head. Police tell her it was an attempted robbery.
“Whoever did it I forgave them because in my heart that’s what I have to do,” said Williams.
Williams says she doesn’t even know the name of the man her son was with.
“It tears me up because a lot of people know things about these crimes going on and their too scared to go to the police and turn people in,” said Williams.
LMPD’s website says a case must be two-years-old to be determined cold or the homicide commander determines it cold.
LMPD numbers going back to 2005 show at least 304 open murder cases two years and older - more than 20 a year on average.
Although that seems like a high number, LMPD cleared between 50 to 70 percent of all its homicide cases, year to year, over the same stretch.
“There’s so much going on and they’re busy,” said Williams. “My son is not the only victim.”
From the grief Williams and her family feels, comes a steadfast determination.
“Today, it would be a cold case to the police, not for me. It will never be a cold case until I get justice,” said Williams.
Ford also left behind a young son who was born just weeks after he was killed.
Anyone with any information on Ford’s case or any other murder cases call the anonymous tip line 574-LMPD.
