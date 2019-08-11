Hopkinsville murder suspect at large, police say he’s ‘armed and dangerous’

Authorities say Robert Torian was last seen driving a white Trans AM
By Annie Moore | August 11, 2019 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 10:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Hopkinsville are warning the public that a man wanted in connected with a murder in Christian County, is at-large and considered armed and dangerous.

According to a press release from Hopkinsville Police, Robert Torian, 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Terill J. Moore, in Hopkinsville on Sunday morning.

Police say at 3:42 a.m., they responded to a call of a shooting, in which Terill Moore was killed.

There is an active murder warrant out for Torian, and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s believed to be driving a white, late 1990s or early 2000s model Pontiac Trans Am with Tennessee licence plates.

Hopkinsville Police think he is driving a late 90s, or early 2000s white Pontiac Trans AM with a Tennessee license plate. (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 270-890-1300 or crime stoppers at 270-887-TIPS.

