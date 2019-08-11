UK’s Stoops Not Happy After First Scrimmage

On Saturday, the Wildcats held its first scrimmage of the summer. Stoops called it just “ok”. He said the offense played well, but the play of the defense was disappointing. “There’s no sense of panic because we know they can do it. I trust our coaches and our players, and we’ll get it done, but they have to understand that. That they have to play with a great sense of urgency. We have no time to waste, and we’ve got to pick it up in certain spots,” said Stoops.