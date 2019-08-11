UofL Football Has Fun at Media Day

Defensive coordinator, Bryan Brown admitted that he wasn’t sure what he had gotten himself into when he first arrived on campus, but after a few practices he realized that this team needed to loosen up a little bit. “I was like look, maybe it’s me. Maybe I need to do something to help get these guys over the top and give a little bit more effort. But, I think that’s what it was, just me seeing the guys need just a little extra push to play with passion. You know, coming out, we play music in practice. I see guys standing around, and I’m like, we can have fun. The game of football is fun. So, you can talk, you can joke, you can dance,” said Brown. Wide receiver, Dez Fitzpatrick says the new “fun” atmosphere has been a breath of fresh air. “I feel like if you just focus on just having fun, and not worrying about your stats, or not worrying about how many games you’re going to win. You just worry about each week, and just focus on love for the game, and having fun, then anything can happen,” said Fitzpatrick.