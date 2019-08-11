UofL’s Cunningham Injures Knee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville quarterback, Malik Cunningham has been sidelined with a knee injury, and is currently day-to-day. Cunningham said he injured the knee on Tuesday, and is currently on crutches. Malik is competing with Jawan Pass for the starting role. Despite the setback, Cunningham continues to keep his head up. “See me, I’m not the type of guy to get down on myself. I know what work I put in. I know it’s going to eventually payoff. You know, God makes no mistakes on nobody, and I know I can only control what I can control,” said Cunningham.