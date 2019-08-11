UPDATE: Hopkinsville murder suspect located by police

Authorities say Robert Torian was last seen driving a white Trans AM
By Annie Moore | August 11, 2019 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 12:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Hopkinsville located a murder suspect Sunday afternoon after he was at large for several hours.

Early Sunday morning, police were warning the public that a man wanted in connected with a murder in Christian County, was at-large and considered armed and dangerous.

According to a press release from Hopkinsville Police, Robert Torian, 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Terill J. Moore, in Hopkinsville on Sunday morning.

Police say at 3:42 a.m., they responded to a call of a shooting, in which Terill Moore was killed.

