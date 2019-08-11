17-year-old arrested in connection to Shawnee teen’s murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the death of Richard Harper, 18, in Shawnee back in January.
LMPD said Sunday the Maumee Police Department in Ohio arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the homicide in the 600 block of South 43rd on January 7. That suspect has not been publicly identified because he’s a juvenile.
Harper was shot and killed just before 7 a.m. as he was on his way to school, according to police. His mother, Nicole Cowherd, has been outspoken about gun violence in Louisville in the month’s following her son’s death.
The 17-year-old suspect is being held in the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center pending extradition, according to police. The LMPD Homicide detectives are traveling to Maumee, Ohio for further investigation.
