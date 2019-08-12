Early morning crash kills 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed and another injured in a single vehicle crash in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of W. Woodlawn Ave. and Southern Parkway, according to MetroSafe.
A preliminary investigation by Louisville Metro police shows the car involved, a Dodge Neon, was going at a high rate of speed while heading south on Southern Parkway. Police say the driver lost control, crossed the northbound lanes ffic and struck a tree.
The two people in the car were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where the driver later died from her injuries. Police say the passenger has non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic in the area is being diverted while Louisville Metro police investigate the crash. They say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in teh accident
The name of the woman killed has not been released.
