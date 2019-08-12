FORECAST: Heat and humidity for all; downpours for some

ALERTS
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat index values above 100
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Strong thunderstorms possible along, south of the parkways
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers approaching WAVE Country on Monday afternoon faded on arrival, meaning nearly all 29 counties in the viewing area are still dry.
Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s for most, with a higher heat index with the increased atmospheric moisture.
Overnight, I expect an area of showers and thunderstorms to develop to our north and west across Missouri and Illinois, and move southeast into parts of central Indiana and northern Kentucky. That means a small chunk of the viewing area will have another chance for a downpour overnight.
Those seeing the best opportunity appear to be Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Jefferson counties in Indiana, and Trimble, Carroll and Franklin counties in Kentucky.
Tuesday presents a whole other set of challenges in the forecast. The frontal boundary locations will determine the best chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. At this point, it appears it will line up to our south with the greatest opportunity for showers and thunderstorms along and south of the parkways Tuesday afternoon. A few of these could be strong/severe.
Temperatures will be hot, rising into the mid 90s with heat-index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A slight drop in the temperature and the humidity can be expected for Wednesday and Thursday.
Don’t get used to it -- more heat and humidity roll back in for the end of the week and weekend, just in time for the Kentucky State Fair.
Remember, WAVE 3 News Day At The Fair is Saturday.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms (20% chance). LOW: 78°
TUESDAY: Isolated storms (20%), mainly south, some strong. Hot and humid. HIGH: 94° (heat index 100° - 105°)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms (10% chance). HIGH: 90°
