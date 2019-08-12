FORECAST: A hot and humid day before storm chances return to WAVE Country

ALERTS
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat index values above 100
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Damaging winds, torrential rainfall possible with storms south of Parkways
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A complex of storms to our west will continue to send clouds our way into this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible, but most of the rain stays to our west. The clouds will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s in most locations, however, any sunshine can easily push afternoon temperatures into the low 90s.
Another complex of storms will move toward the region overnight into early Tuesday, skirting counties to the north and east of Louisville. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.
The rain and temperature forecast for Tuesday is going to be tricky. The placement of the front during the afternoon will dictate who has the best chance of seeing rain and also impact temperatures. As it stands right now, scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly along and south of the parkways.
Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. I still expect temperatures to be hot, reaching the low to mid 90s. Add in the oppressive humidity, and we’re looking at feels like temperatures in the low 100s Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures and humidity will drop Wednesday and Thursday before increasing this weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%), hot and more humid. HIGH: 91°
TONIGHT: Scattered storms (30%), partly cloudy. LOW: 78°
TUESDAY: Scattered storms (40%), mainly south, some strong. Hot and very humid. HIGH: 96°
