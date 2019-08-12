FORECAST: Storms for some overnight

ALERTS
- OVERNIGHT: Tornado watch for Jackson County, IN, until 4 a.m.
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat index values above 100°
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Strong thunderstorms possible along, south of the parkways
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thunderstorms have developed to our north and will continue to drift south and east. This will bring needed rainfall to some areas of WAVE Country, especially to our north.
A tornado WATCH is in place for west central Indiana, including Jackson County in the WAVE 3 News viewing area, until 4 a.m.
Tuesday presents a whole other set of challenges in the forecast. The frontal boundary locations will determine the best chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. At this point, it appears it will line up to our south with the greatest opportunity for showers and thunderstorms along and south of the parkways Tuesday afternoon. A few of these could be strong/severe.
Temperatures will be hot rising into the mid 90s with heat-index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A slight drop in the temperature and the humidity can be expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Don’t get used to it -- more heat and humidity roll back in for the end of the week and weekend.
TUESDAY: Isolated storms (20%), mainly south, some strong. Hot and humid. HIGH: 94° (heat index 100° - 105°)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms (10% chance). HIGH: 90°
