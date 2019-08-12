Hot, humid before storm chances return

ALERTS
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat index values above 100
- TUESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Damaging winds, torrential rainfall possible with storms south of Parkways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds from a cluster of storms off to our west will waft into WAVE Country throughout the day. Areas along and west of I-65 may see a few spotty showers this morning.
The persistent clouds will limit highs to the upper 80s in most locations, however, any sunshine can easy push afternoon temperatures into the low 90s. While most locations will be dry this afternoon, a few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out.
Overnight a complex of storms races towards the region skirting counties north and east of Louisville. While heavy rain is the main threat, gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms. Overnight lows remain in the middle to upper 70s.
Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Adding to the heat will be the oppressive humidity, this will make it feel like the low 100s Tuesday afternoon.
A passing front triggers scattered afternoon and evening storms. Our Kentucky counties face the greatest threat for severe weather with areas south of the Parkways under a Slight Risk. Heavy rain and damaging winds are the main threats with tomorrow’s storms.
High pressure returns to end the week keeping conditions mainly dry.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly Sunny; Isolated Showers/Storms (20%); Hot; More Humid; HIGH: 93°
TONIGHT: Scattered Storms (30%); Partly Cloudy; LOW: 78°
TUESDAY: Scattered Storms (40%), some strong; Hot and very humid; HIGH: 96°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.