JCPS opens transportation hotline ahead of first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you still aren't sure what time or what bus your child is on the Jefferson County Public Schools transportation hotline is officially open.
485-RIDE will be open at the following times:
Aug. 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 14, 6 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
Aug. 15, 7 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
Aug. 16, 7 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
The hotline will be open all week to help with questions now and through the first few days of school.
The Bus Finder tool on the JCPS website is another way for parents to check their student’s bus number and pick- up time.
“The one thing that I like to say over and over about the first day of school, we have two main priorities,” JCPS Chief Operations Officer Dr. Michael Raisor said. “The first one is to be safe. Right on top of that is to get it right. So we are going to take our time and make sure every kid gets where they are supposed to be in the morning and gets home in the afternoon. So we are deliberately slower on those first days of school.”
Also available to families year-round is the district’s customer service helpline, 313-HELP. The helpline streamlines service for JCPS families looking for answers to district- and school-related questions. During the school year, 313-HELP is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.