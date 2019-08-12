Kentucky Kingdom breaks single-day attendance record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is breaking records this season.
The park says it hosted 18,484 visitors on Saturday. That’s the largest in a single-day since their re-opening in 2014.
Kentucky Kingdom also set a record for the weekend with more than 32,000 visitors.
“Despite a large crowd, every facet of our park ran smoothly, and it was very gratifying to see so many smiling faces and happy families,” President and CEO Ed Hart said in a statement. "We are certainly proud of our managers and team members for delivering so much fun to so many people.”
The park is open on weekends through October.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.