Kentucky Kingdom breaks single-day attendance record
Kentucky Kingdom broke it's single-day attendance record since its 2014 re-opening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Berry Stockton | August 11, 2019 at 11:37 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 11:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is breaking records this season.

The park says it hosted 18,484 visitors on Saturday. That’s the largest in a single-day since their re-opening in 2014.

Kentucky Kingdom also set a record for the weekend with more than 32,000 visitors.

“Despite a large crowd, every facet of our park ran smoothly, and it was very gratifying to see so many smiling faces and happy families,” President and CEO Ed Hart said in a statement. "We are certainly proud of our managers and team members for delivering so much fun to so many people.”

The park is open on weekends through October.

