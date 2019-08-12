Kentucky State Fair announces traffic & parking changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2019 Kentucky State Fair kicks off Thursday, August 15th, and there are some major changes for anyone heading out.
A portion of Phillips Lane will be closed, to allow for smoother entry through gate 1.
If you have purchased your tickets and parking pass early you will be allowed to use the express lanes.
“We will have express lanes available at gates 1, 4, and 6,” Kentucky Venues Assistant Director of Communication Ian Cox said. “Express lanes were introduced 2 years ago to help patrons that have pre-purchased their admission and parking access the fair more quickly."
