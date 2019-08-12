LMPD: Woman tries to jump out of cruiser after DUI arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested a Fairdale woman Saturday night she allegedly drove intoxicated and later tried to jump out of an LMPD cruiser.
Officers saw Gisela Caderon, 25, crash her vehicle into an unoccupied vehicle in the Drake’s parking lot on Shelbyville Road, according to her arrest report. She then allegedly hopped out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was caught by detectives.
After failing a field sobriety test and admitting to drinking four Coronas and a Tequila Sunrise, she agreed to let officers search her vehicle. According to documents, two bags of marijuana were found in a center console; Caderon reportedly admitted to police that they belonged to her. LMPD officers then arrested Caderon.
While being taken to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Caderon allegedly slipped out of her handcuffs and tried to jump out of the cruiser. The detective was able to hold on to her arm while pulling the vehicle over in the emergency lane, according to the arrest report.
Caderon was able to pull the detective out of the vehicle through the passenger door and onto the interstate before trying to run off, LMPD said. She was then tackled and handcuffed again.
Caderon faces the following charges: operating a vehicle with expired plates, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, possession of marijuana, escape, wanton endangerment, failure to maintain insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing or evading police.
