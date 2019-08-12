Local salon inspires self-confidence with free back-to-school haircuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you ready for back to school? You may have all the supplies your kids need, but what about a dose of confidence?
One local salon is offering free back-to-school hair services for any students in need.
Owner of Bardstown Hair Salon, Cassandra Smith, has brought back her Beauty, Brains, Books Back-to-School event for the second year and this time its bigger and better than before.
Smith's mission is to make sure students feel as good as they look when they leave her chair. Shutting down her salon for three days, Smith fills the book with students in need of free hair services, so the challenges of fitting in never get in the way of education.
“I’ve learned through raising four daughters myself, that if you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, you raise your head high and you go in with that confidence saying ‘hey, maybe I can do this, get my day started and know that I am somebody and I mean something’,” Smith explained.
The success of last year’s event constantly has Smith thinking of how she can make it bigger better and reach farther.
“Last year I did 90 kids and this year I want to get over 100 and the way my schedule is the next few days I think I am going to be able to reach that,” Smith said.
It’s not only just over the next few days, it’s a year round commitment she’s made. She offers free services for all students whether they just need a pick me up or have an important event to go to.
“Anything that has to do with you looking beautiful at school to make you feel proud to say ‘I am somebody’, contact me and I’ll make that happen,” Smith said.
Smith has partnered with JCPS as well as Oldham County Schools. To make n appointment with her during the school year, just get in contact with your school’s councilor.
To make an appointment for the event, which lasts until August 14, call Smith at (502) 572-8204. This event has grown so much, it’s even garnered the attention of Ellen as well as other TV programs. Sally’s and Walmart have made donations as well.
You can help Smith by donating here.
Smith does this all with her own money and wants to be able to offer way more.
