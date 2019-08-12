Man accused of wielding knife at woman and threatening police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man accused of threatening a woman with a large kitchen knife, then threatening to shoot a police officer, has pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic threatening.
James Settle, 55, is also facing charges of wanton endangerment after Louisville Metro police made several calls to the scene.
Police said Settle chased the woman up a flight of stairs and tried to stab her until she threatened to use a stun gun to subdue him.
After he was arrested, Settle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital complaining of chest pains. While undergoing treatment, Settle allegedly made multiple threats to get a gun and murder the police officer guarding him.
The arrest report states Settle said in one of the threats, “You’re going to take an AK-47 to the vest [expletive].”
Settle is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.
