Man charged with sexual assault six months after judge rules incompetent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 8-year-old girl raped, hit over the head with a shovel and viciously injured. The man charged in the case was accused of other sex crimes two years ago.
Police said Cane Madden, 29, admitted to Friday’s crime. Officers stopped Madden while he was still in the California neighborhood near the scene of the crime. He agreed to go the police station. That’s when they say he admitted to hitting the girl with his fists, shovel and raping her.
"I feel afraid for my kids safety and mines too,” Latricia O’Bannon, who lives on the same street as the alleged attack, said.
O’Bannon keeps her son especially close after hearing what allegedly happened a few doors away. On Friday, police responded to a call of a young girl being hit over the head with a shovel and someone stealing her iPad. When she was rushed to the hospital, doctors found signs of sexual assault, a skull fracture, cuts and contusions to the head.
This wasn’t Madden’s first time allegedly causing harm to someone. In 2017, Madden admitted to police that he committed a sexual crime and bit a large chunk off the woman’s face. He told detectives that victim would end up in a body bag.
Court documents show in February 2019 Judge Annie O’ Connell found Madden incompetent to stand trial for those charges after six mental evaluations. Less than six months later, an arrest slip states he admitted to sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.
The crime, reminding parents to be on guard even in their own neighborhood.
"Hold on to [your] kids keep them safe,” O’Bannon said.
Madden is currently charged with rape, assault and robbery. Judge O’Connell stated in her opinion Madden doesn’t have the ability to understand his basic constitutional rights and that more medical treatment would not bring him to the legal standard to stand trial. Madden is expected to be arraigned Monday.
