Man found shot near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police were called to the Churchill Downs area on reports that a man was shot Monday evening.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the man was found shot in the 1100 block of Longfield Avenue, just behind the backside of Churchill Downs.
The man’s name and condition were not immediately known, but MetroSafe said he was expected to be taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
No other details were available.
