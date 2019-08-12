Man killed, another injured when impaired driver hits golf cart in Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash in Seneca Park claimed the life of a man on Sunday afternoon and landed another with DUI charges.
The report came in just before 4 p.m. of an injury accident in the 2300 block of Pee Wee Reese Road, which is near the golf course at Seneca Park. LMPD said two men were riding on a golf cart and were hit by the driver of the vehicle.
Both men were rushed to UofL Hospital where one was pronounced dead. The other had what police said are non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with DUI and murder.
The names of the victims or the suspect have not been released by police.
