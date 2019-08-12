Mosquitoes with West Nile caught in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Health and Wellness says mosquitoes caught a surveillance trap placed in one Louisville ZIP Code have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
The trap was placed in the 40215 ZIP Code, but a specific location was not given.
“While West Nile positive mosquitoes are not unusual for this time of year, this indicates that West Nile infected mosquitoes are now present throughout our community,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, in a statement. “We advise everyone to take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP Code you live in. You should wear insect repellent if you go outside during dusk or dawn and should remove standing water around your home.”
Metro Health says there have been no human cases of West Nile reported in Louisville so far this year. In 2018, there were four human West Nile cases reported and no deaths and only one non-fatal human case in 2017.
