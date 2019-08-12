StormTALK! Monday Edition

8AM-5PM: We start off cloudy and muggy. The question for this period will be the location of the next round of t-storms? They could pop as close to I-64 as say Bullitt or Hardin Counties. However, support for them to develop closer to Green or Taylor is still stronger. We’ll need to watch you guys for a few warnings as a result. Additionally , the risk is there for a heat surge to push in along the Ohio River that would allow for temps to jump into the 90s with the heat index over 100 degrees. If the afternoon t-storms were to develop closer to the city, that would ease the heat threat, but would increase the severe risk. So pick your flavor I guess.