Woman killed in Beechmont neighborhood crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana woman was killed and another injured person in a single vehicle crash in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of W. Woodlawn Ave. and Southern Parkway, according to MetroSafe.
A preliminary investigation by Louisville Metro police shows the car involved, a Dodge Neon, was going at a high rate of speed while heading south on Southern Parkway. Police say the driver, Samantha Eilean Hines, 20, of Sellersburg, Ind., lost control, crossed the northbound lanes traffic and struck a tree.
Hines and the other person in the car were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where Hines died about an hour later from her injuries. Police say injuries to the passenger were non-life threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the crash investigation. Alcohol and speed are being looked at as factors in the accident.
