ALERT DAY: Heavy morning rain, Heat Advisory this afternoon

- THIS MORNING: Torrential downpours, lightning, and gusty winds
- THIS AFTERNOON: Heat index values above 100°
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Strong thunderstorms possible along and south of the parkways
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Storms continue to dive southeast through WAVE Country this morning. Gusty winds, plentiful lightning, and locally heavy rain remain threats with the early morning storms. The showers and storms weaken and continue their track south through the rest of the morning.
Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon during a brief respite from the rain. With the increased humidity it will feel like the low 100s in some locations, especially in south-central Kentucky.
A cold front triggers additional showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways have the best chance to see severe weather. Damaging winds will be the main threat but small hail and heavy rain remain possible. The storms sink south through the evening leaving us drier Wednesday.
High pressure builds in for the middle of the week, keeping conditions drier as high temperatures gradually rise into the mid to upper 90s towards the weekend.
FORECAST
- TUESDAY (ALERT DAY): Scattered AM Storms (60%); Hot & humid; Scattered afternoon storms south, some strong (30%); HIGH: 92° (Heat index 100° - 105°)
- TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early (30%); Partly Cloudy; LOW: 74°
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (10%); HIGH: 90°
